CAROLINE MIDDLE: Students hold annual food drive

The Caroline Middle School National Junior Honor Society held its annual food drive recently.

More than 3,000 items were collected and food was distributed to families spanning all five schools in the county. In addition, nearly 1,500 nonperishable goods were donated to the Caroline Department of Social Services’ food pantry.

All classes at CMS were encouraged to participate. Food was also donated from the Caroline Pines Homeowners Association.

Students were able to make 33 full baskets including turkeys donated by Caroline Pines, Picture of Perfection Lawn Care and a local resident. The items fed families for Thanksgiving and while students were home on break.

Students in Kimberly Johnson’s class collected the most items.