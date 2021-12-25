 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
CAROLINE MIDDLE: Students hold annual food drive
0 Comments

CAROLINE MIDDLE: Students hold annual food drive

  • 0
Caroline Middle School National Junior Honor Society annual food drive

The Caroline Middle School National Junior Honor Society held its annual food drive recently. Students in Kimberly Johnson’s class collected the most items.

The Caroline Middle School National Junior Honor Society held its annual food drive recently.

More than 3,000 items were collected and food was distributed to families spanning all five schools in the county. In addition, nearly 1,500 nonperishable goods were donated to the Caroline Department of Social Services’ food pantry.

All classes at CMS were encouraged to participate. Food was also donated from the Caroline Pines Homeowners Association.

Students were able to make 33 full baskets including turkeys donated by Caroline Pines, Picture of Perfection Lawn Care and a local resident. The items fed families for Thanksgiving and while students were home on break.

Students in Kimberly Johnson’s class collected the most items.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert