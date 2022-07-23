CAROLINE: Moose lodge sponsors Caroline Middle School Eagles football team

Caroline Moose Lodge 2610 in Ruther Glen is sponsoring the Caroline Middle School Eagles football team. The first fundraiser was held in June at the lodge. The team, coaches, parents and volunteers from the Moose lodge held a carwash and fish fry. Several events will be held over the summer to help pay for the football equipment, helmets and jerseys. The first check for $3,000 was presented to the team by the lodge. Athletic Director Travis Clark, head coach Marcellus Harris and players Aden Mynhier, Carson Ramey and Aden Brannigan are pictured with Carolyn Coutts, administrator of the lodge.