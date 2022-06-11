Caroline resident receives award from Fredericksburg livestock group

Glenn Martin, director of livestock and equine events for The Meadow Event Park, was recognized May 7 during the 74th annual 4-H/FFA Fredericksburg Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

Each year, the organization dedicates the show to someone who has contributed to and supported the event.

“Glenn’s association and giving for the Fredericksburg Show and Sale has been outstanding,” said Michael Broaddus, Virginia Cooperative Extension crop and soil science agent in Caroline County, when presenting the award. Prior to the Show and Sale moving to The Meadow in 2017, Martin already was involved with the event—working as a judge, ring steward or panel stacker, or in any other capacity needed.

“Glenn’s involvement with the Show and Sale is not only contained within the show …but also in the setting up and taking down of livestock panels. Glenn truly is a friend of the Show and Sale, and we would not be where we are without the assistance of Glenn Martin.”

Martin grew up on his parents’ small farm in Hanover County and was actively involved in its livestock production. He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science at Virginia Tech, where he was involved with the Block and Bridle Club and Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity.

He returned to the family farm in 1989 and continues running it today. He previously worked for Southern States, the Hanover/Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In 2007, Martin took a job as livestock director for the State Fair of Virginia. When Virginia Farm Bureau Federation acquired The Meadow and the State Fair in 2013, Martin was named director of livestock and equine events.

“Glenn is so deserving of this recognition,” noted Marlene Jolliffe, executive director of the State Fair and vice president of operations for The Meadow. “For years, he has devoted countless hours to youth livestock programs, and it is often done very quietly and behind the scenes.

“His commitment to livestock and equine activities throughout the year and his incredible work during the State Fair and other events, making sure we have live animal displays and real gardens for our guests, is remarkable,” Jolliffe added. “He has a true passion for youth development.”