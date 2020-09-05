Caroline’s Promise hosts Community Day Of Promise

Caroline’s Promise recently held its third annual Community of Promise Day Supply Drive. Because of the pandemic, the event was planned as a drive-thru to assure all of Caroline County’s “Kids of Promise” were equipped for return to schooling and to make sure they had a healthy start and future.
The organization and its partners distributed more than 30,000 school supplies, 250 personal hygiene bags, 450 grocery bags for students, and nearly 600 book bags, allowing students to see and feel the love from their community.
Caroline’s Promise seeks to provide children with ongoing relationships with caring adults, safe places with structured activities during non-school hours, a healthy start and future,marketable skills through effective education and opportunities to give back.
Event organizers appreciated the committed volunteers, sponsors, supporters, local churches, organizations, clubs, business owners, students/co-workers, spiritual leaders, CCPS central office staff, representative from the Board of Supervisors and community leaders who supported the event.
