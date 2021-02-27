CASH CONTEST: Retiree wins $10,000 from Carter Bank & Trust

One Fredericksburg woman is $10,000 richer, thanks to Carter Bank & Trust’s Carter Ca$h program, which rewarded bank customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts.

Gloria, a retiree, was selected the overall winner, out of more than 22 million entries. While Gloria didn’t put much thought into the contest, she has put thought into where her new money is going—right back into her savings account, save a few dollars for some fun.

For every $25 deposited into a personal savings account, as of the last day of the drawing period, customers earned an entry to win $50 monthly, $250 quarterly and $10,000 at year-end.

Over the course of the contest, there were more than 22 million entries through 5,600 savings accounts, the average account balance in personal savings accounts grew by $1,200, and there were 65 total winners and $14,000 in total prize money.