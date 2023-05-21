At a recent general membership meeting of the Celebrate Veterans Group in Fredericksburg, Stephen Roberts was elected the president of CVG. Roberts succeeds Don Cook and becomes the organization’s second president.

Roberts and his wife, Susan, have been residents of Fredericksburg since 2019. He is a member of the Del Webb Celebrate Board of Directors. Roberts is a Florida native, a graduate of the University of Central Florida, and received his MBA from Averett University.

Roberts’ military service spanned eight years in the United States Naval Reserve. His professional experience in the private sector includes logistics, facilities management and contract negotiation for an engineering consulting firm. In the not-for-profit sector, he has served as the executive director and CEO of a non-profit organization.

In brief comments after the election, Roberts spoke about his goals and objectives for CVG which include:

Continued growth in membership, including non-veteran members.

Growth in the number of veterans’ causes associated with CVG, and the amount of donations provided to each.

Greater presence and influence in Stafford County and the city of Fredericksburg.

Broader participation, from CVG membership and the Celebrate community at large, in CVG fundraising efforts and community events.

Prior to his board duties, Roberts’ commitment to and involvement in Celebrate included the facilities, communications and transition committees. Combined with his professional and military background, he brings relevant experience and significant energy to CVG.

With 200 members strong and in its eighth year of existence, the Celebrate Veterans Group is a 501©(3) organization dedicated to the support of veterans and fundraising for veteran causes. It is located at the Del Webb Celebrate community in southern Stafford County. Celebrate is an active, 55-plus adult community of 1,100 households and approximately 2,000 residents.