CELEBRATION: Centenarian is center of attention

Shiloh Baptist Church New Site celebrated Sophie Crandall’s 100th birthday in November. Crandall was born in 1921, in Belhaven, N.C. She became a member of Shiloh New Site in 2007.

Crandall is the mother of two daughters, Linda Harper of New York, N.Y., and Sonja Smith Dickey of Fredericksburg. She has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She enjoys reading and watching game shows on TV.

Shiloh Baptist Church New Site celebrated this wonderful blessing with her with a birthday drive-by, plaque and card shower.