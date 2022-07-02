The Washington–Lewis Chapter celebrated its centennial at Kenmore with a tea on its historic grounds. The chapter is credited with saving Kenmore from demolition in 1922. Denise Doring VanBuren, President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, attended the tea. She is pictured with Centennial Chapter Regent Lynda Cowper Baer.
CENTENNIAL: Washington–Lewis Chapter celebrates a milestone at Kenmore
GET READY FOR CHILDREN’S ROLL N’ STROLL PARADE
The Police Unity Tour stopped by the Caroline County Sheriff's Office to present a plaque in honor of Deputy Sheriff Strother W. "Ted" Lewis Sr.
Tau Rho Chapter's second annual Doug Carter Memorial Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair showcases students' creativity, innovation
The second annual Doug Carter Memorial Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair at the YMCA included more than 40 projects from 64 students.
Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 combined the Beacon Grant with the Spotlight Grant and donated $6,000 to Empowerhouse, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families with free and confidential services.
In April, in conjunction with Lineworker Appreciation Day, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative established a scholarship for students from the Northern Neck region to support their education at the Power Line Worker Program at Southside Virginia Community College.
Gwen McComas and Kandy Fisk of the Chesapeake Bay Association of Realtors presented a check for $2,500 to Sarah Pope, executive director of the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation.
CLASSES / EVENTS
This spring, REC's The Power of Change awarded more than $93,000 in funding to support 23 area nonprofits.
The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League celebrated the 100th birthday of member, retired Master Sgt. Ralph Wilcox on June 2, 2022.
