CENTENNIAL: Washington–Lewis Chapter celebrates a milestone at Kenmore

DAR centennial

Washington–Lewis Chapter celebrates its centennial with a tea at historic Kenmore.

The Washington–Lewis Chapter celebrated its centennial at Kenmore with a tea on its historic grounds. The chapter is credited with saving Kenmore from demolition in 1922. Denise Doring VanBuren, President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, attended the tea. She is pictured with Centennial Chapter Regent Lynda Cowper Baer.

