Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees elects chair, vice chair

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees held elections at its quarterly meeting and elected Kimberly Young as chair and Diana Risavi as vice chair.

Young is executive director of Continuing and Professional Studies at the University of Mary Washington and is responsible for developing educational partnerships to advance the leadership capacity of individuals and organizations in the Fredericksburg region. A native of Kansas City, Young attended Duke University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in public policy studies, and Cornell University, where she earned a Master of Management in hospitality, as well as an MBA with an emphasis in marketing. Prior to her role at the University of Mary Washington, Young worked at the University of Missouri–Kansas City for global consulting firm Ernst & Young and global management services corporation Aramark.

Risavi is a native of Martinsburg, W.Va., and a current resident of Westmoreland County. She attended Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science, and West Virginia University, where she earned a Juris Doctor degree. She practiced law for 33 years in both West Virginia and Virginia before retiring in 2016.