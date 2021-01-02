Central Rappahannock Regional Library's IdeaSpace recognized for producing PPE

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has received the 2020 Medallion Award from Mary Washington Healthcare and the MWHC Innovation Council. This award is in recognition of CRRL’s production of personal protective equipment for medical workers and law enforcement at its IdeaSpace: Media+Making location, 1616 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. IdeaSpace opened to the public Dec. 17, by appointment.

Additionally, the Virginia Economic Developers Association has recognized CRRL’s PPE production as a Cardinal Comeback Story, an award that celebrates community partners who have responded to the pandemic with hope and positive change.

Since spring 2020, CRRL has produced 475 ear guards, 620 face shields, 158 face masks and 220 stethoscopes.

This project has been made possible by donations from the North Stafford, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Rappahannock Rotary Clubs; Dr. Sam Smart; Matern Staffing; and International Auto Specialist. The library gives special thanks to Nathan Sekinger, Gayle Middle School librarian, and Meaghan Sekinger for consultation and supplies.