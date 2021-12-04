Central Virginia Battlefields Trust enlists area students for day on battlefield

The Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, Fredericksburg’s area Civil War battlefield preservation organization, marked its 25th anniversary this year. Having acquired and preserved more than 1,520 acres of historical land on the four battlefields of Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania Courthouse during this period also means these battlefields need continued upkeep.

On Nov. 13, the CVBT held its annual Youth Community Service Day on its Pelham’s Corner battlefield, located on Benchmark Road, for a day of learning and preserving history. This is a visible landmark property in Fredericksburg accented with several markers and a cannon to represent where action had taken place during the 1862 Battle of Fredericksburg.

Nearly 30 student volunteers, along with parents and others, signed up and participated in cleaning, grooming and landscaping the battlefield. Students represented home schooling, Gayle Middle School, Riverbend High School, Thornburg Middle School, Mountain View High School, Stafford Elementary School, Dixon Smith Middle School, Spotsylvania High School and Shirley C. Heim Middle School.