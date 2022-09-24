Central Virginia Horse Rescue in Fredericksburg is verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded verified status to Central Virginia Horse Rescue as of Aug. 30.

Verification means that Central Virginia Horse Rescue meets the criteria of a true equine sanctuary/rescue and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals. To be awarded verified status, an organization must meet GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards which are confirmed by a site visit, and they must also adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles. The verification status also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize Central Virginia Horse Rescue as an exceptional organization.

“We are proud to announce the recent verification of Central Virginia Horse Rescue,” said Daryl Tropea, Ph.D., GFAS Program Director-Equine. “Although established in 2010, Central Virginia Horse Rescue moved to this new location in 2020, revamping their leadership and programs. Despite a pandemic, the volunteer base of this organization remains dedicated and committed to helping at risk equines. Also, their educational programs such as the Barn Kids Club, promotes responsible horsemanship for potential future horse owners and supporters.”

“For Central Virginia Horse Rescue, having GFAS certification means that we are meeting the gold standard for care for the equine at our farm,” explained Stacy Franklin, executive director for Central Virginia Horse Rescue. “CVHR aims to provide world class care at our facility and ensures that each horse under our care has a safe place to land.”

The GFAS Equine Accreditation Program is made possible by a generous grant from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Kenneth Scott Charitable Trust.