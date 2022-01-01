 Skip to main content
CEREMONY: Marines, community gather to lay wreaths to honor veterans at holidays

Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League at Wreaths Across America

The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, participated in the Wreaths Across America tribute to veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery.

On Dec. 18, the community came together at Oak Hill Cemetery to honor our veterans with an annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony. The non-profit organization Wreaths Across America coordinates these ceremonies each December at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. This year the Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, participated in this memorable tribute to veterans that included the laying of 900 wreaths.

