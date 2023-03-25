The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $230,000 in grant funding from GO Virginia, according to a news release.

The funds will be used to build upon the chamber’s workforce development program Workforce NOW. In partnership with businesses and schools, the funding will focus on planning and implementation of intern expos, hosting workforce and intern workshops, and supporting workforce volunteers and chamber staff in their efforts within the workforce development arena. The funding will be matched with in-kind and cash contributions from local partners and the chamber.

The grant funding is a workforce development implementation grant spanning over a two-year grant cycle representing GO Virginia’s Region 6. The grant outcomes will result in up to 100 work-based learning connections and internships across our region annually, focusing on GO Virginia’s targeted industries.

Carley Walker, vice president of programs and events at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce shared, “An empowered and enriched workforce is the foundation of our region’s success. This GO Virginia funding will allow the FXBG Chamber’s Workforce NOW program, our business community and our students to come together to build upon our workforce. Our goal is to create higher awareness and accessibility of intern/extern/apprenticeship (work-based learning) opportunities for businesses to host and students to participate in leading to higher paying, good quality jobs for all residents of GO Virginia Region 6.”