Chancellor Host Lions club hosts annual fall fundraiser

Students from the Colonial Forge High School Leo club spent their first Saturday in October helping set up and operate the Chancellor Host Lions Club Fall Pumpkins and Mums Fundraiser at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The mall allows the club to set up its fundraiser in the lot across from Jared.

The Chancellor Host Lions club started with 215 large pumpkins, 290 small pumpkins, 110 odd-looking squash called a fall mix, 200 butternut squash, 21 bales of straw, 25 corn stalk bundles, 300 small mums and 40 large mums. Unloading all of this is a lot of work, and the Colonial Forge Leos were extremely helpful. Leos were able to unload and place everything in the sales lot in about two hours.

The fundraiser runs the entire month of October. It is open every day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The club buys everything from local farmers, and all profits go to community causes. This means that every dollar spent with the Lions club also benefits the local community in some way.

Other area businesses support the Lions fundraiser. Jared allows the Lions to use its water at no cost to keep the mums watered, and Leonard Sheds on U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg loans the club one of its sheds. The shed is delivered and set up, and later retrieved, all at no cost to the club.

Even though the Colonial Forge High School Leo club is supported by the Stafford County Lions club, the kids were eager to step up to assist another area Lions club in raising needed funds to support community causes.