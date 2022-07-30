Chancellor Ruritan Club awards scholarships

In May, the Chancellor Ruritan Club awarded four $1,000 scholarships and two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Spotsylvania County to help them reach their goals through higher education. The scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated expertise in their field of study, service to their communities and superior academic achievement.

The Outstanding FBLA Student Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Olivia Ferrell from Riverbend High School, who will attend the University of Mary Washington.

The Outstanding FFA Student Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Mikayla Thorne from Massaponax High School, who will attend Mississippi State University.

Outstanding Academic Achievement Scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to Kendall Swaim from Riverbend High School, who will attend Germanna Community College, and Isabella Gregory from Chancellor High School, who will attend Roanoke College.

Outstanding Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center Student Scholarships of $500 each were awarded to veterinary science student Kaelin Cruz from Riverbend High School, who will attend Sweet Briar College, and medical assisting student Monika Carlson from Courtland High School, who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Chancellor Ruritan Club continues its long history of supporting local students achieve their educational goals.