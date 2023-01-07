 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHCORI BATTALION COMPETES AT FORT LEE

The CHCORI Battalion’s second competition of the school year included all three teams—A team, Mixed team and B team—and featured five events: the 5K road march, rope bridge, team physical fitness challenge, logistics relay and liter carry. All three teams competed in every event, and this was the first Raider competition for many cadets. The competition granted more reward than the trophies the battalion earned. The Raider platoon learned the value of conditioning and teamwork in a competitive environment. CHCORI Raider teams did not place in the top 3, but A team earned the first place in rope bridge and TPFC, as well as third place in 5K road march. The Mixed and B teams came in second place for TPFC. The CHCORI Raiders would like to thank the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center for sponsoring the competition, Fort Lee staff for hosting the competition, and Lt. Col. Osborne, along with every parent who chaperoned and assisted the cadets in the competition.

RCC students attend student leadership conference

Nine Rappahannock Community College students, accompanied by RCC's Dean of Student Development Dr. David Keel, and student engagement specialist Tyhesha Smith, recently attended the VCCS Student Leadership Conference in Roanoke.

