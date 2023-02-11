The CHCORI Battalion JROTC Drill Team, Triple Threat, composed of cadets from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend high schools, competed at the Gen. Wheeler Best of the Best Qualifier Drill Competition at the D.C. National Guard Armory.

Cadets competed against 21 other schools in events such as armed inspection, commanded by cadet Capt. Candido Lopez; armed platoon, commanded by cadet Staff Sgt. Bao-Anh La; armed squad, commanded by cadet Staff Sgt. Cassandra Rittle; armed color guard, commanded by cadet Pvt. Paige Turner; unarmed inspection, commanded by cadet Maj. Quynh Ly; unarmed platoon, commanded by cadet Maj. Quynh Ly; unarmed squad, commanded by cadet Capt. Candido Lopez; and unarmed exhibition, commanded by cadet Maj. Quynh Ly.

The Triple Threat drill team took home 5 trophies: first place in armed inspection, armed platoon, unarmed inspection and overall unarmed division, and third place in armed squad.

The Triple Threat drill team cadets qualified for nationals (Best of the Best) for the unarmed division and will travel to Daytona, Florida, in early May.