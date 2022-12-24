 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHCORI Battalion kicks off the holiday season

  • 0

Junior ROTC cadets from the CHCORI Battalion helped kick off the holiday season by participating in the 45th annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade: A Cartoon Christmas. The parade took place Dec. 3 in the Courthouse District. With one of the largest turnout of cadets from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend High Schools, the parade was a huge success.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert