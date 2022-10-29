The CHCORI Battalion JROTC Raider team, which includes cadets from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend high schools, competed at Orange County High School against Fishburn Military School and Woodbridge, Spotsylvania, Powhatan, S.G. Gibson and Caroline high schools. The All-Male Team won first place medals in four events in its division and won the first place overall trophy for the Male Division. Events included a 5-kilometer road march, a one rope bridge crossing, a litter carry obstacle course, a logistics relay, and a team physical fitness challenge. The JROTC Raiders would like to thank the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center faculty and staff and the CHCORI Battalion Booster Club. The JROTC Raider team will travel to Fort Lee in November for its next meet.
CHCORI BATTALION RAIDERS EXCEL IN JROTC COMPETITION
