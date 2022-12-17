CHECKMATE: SCTC hosts chess tournament

The JROTC CHCORI Battalion, which includes students from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend high schools, recently hosted its fall chess tournament. The annual event held at the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center attracted an impressive 26 high school- and middle school-aged players. Top competitors were Logan Peele (JROTC), Ezra Jackson, Jayden Wallace and Colin Close.

Judging and tournament oversight was provided by SCTC Vocational Evaluator Michael Cornell; and food and drink was provided by the CHCORI Battalion Booster Club. Each Friday at 6:30 p.m., players meet on the second floor of Wegmans in Central Park.