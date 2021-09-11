Chesapeake Bay Foundation's outdoor education program restarts this fall after pandemic shutdown

Chesapeake Bay Foundation educators are excited to welcome teachers and students back to outdoor education programs this fall. The outdoor class program was suspended in March 2020 when the pandemic began.

Since the early 1970s, CBF’s award-winning outdoor education program has guided over one million students from Chesapeake Bay watershed schools to forests, rivers and on the bay to teach them about the nation’s largest estuary.

“Our education program’s mantra has always been to ‘learn outside,’ so we’re thrilled to get back on the bay as well as the watershed’s rivers and trails to teach, learn and explore with students in person,” said Tom Ackerman, CBF’s vice president of education. “We are eager to make up for the opportunities students have missed with us during the last 18 months. However, our priority has always been the health of our participants.”

CBF is taking several steps to protect the health of students and educators as outdoor education programs resume this fall for the first time since the pandemic began.