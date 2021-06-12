Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science

Emma Almassy, Sydney Bakir, Isaac Barber, Kylie Berry, Nelson Bonilla, Olivia Brocklebank, Katherine Brooke, Tyler Cauthorn, Margaret Collins, Jesse Cousins, Amar Dunham, Hunter Dunlevy, Clayton Garrett, Madison Giese, Caitlin Grant, Sofia Harrison, Katelynn Headley, Kelsey Henry, Cassy Hixson, Abigail Hudgins, Madelyn Junker, Marshall Lee, Abigail Madson, Hunter Maul, Jessica Medlin, Sara Murray, Kathryn Parnell, Lauren Rahn, Paityn Reed, Taylor Rice, Jordan Roberts, Linton Robins, Kayla Schill, Lindsey Shortt, Daniel Smith, Jonah Snyder, Amanda Steensma, Kelly Taylor, Eleanor Veazey, Lydia Wallace, Bay Wiggins, Dani Asnicar, Emaline Basye, Grant Biddlecomb, Gabrielle Brown, Gabrielle Carter, Mackenzie Cauthorn, McKenna Condrey, Madysen Davis, Wyatt Evans, Arianna Fortune, Ashtyn Franklin, You Henry Gao, Lewis Ginn, Arika Gray, Andrew Grossen, Kiersten Hannah, Brenna Hendrix, Matthew Herring, Malik Hickman, Ella Indseth, Hadessah Johnson, Isabella Jones, Payton Jones, Sean Kenny, Kendra Kraisser, Jessica Lee, William McGee, Madison Nelson, Kyle Reviello, Channing Reynolds, Shelby Rose, Joice Small, Christopher Smith, Hailey Smith, Aaron Sweeney, Amaya Thacker, Bladen Williams, Ema Allen, Samuel Baker, Paige Baldwin, Kyla Blanton, Guy Carrington, Paris Chinn, Olivia Cross, Rushella Epperson, Carter Fox, Layla Gaines, Marcos Gaitan, Reyna Garcia, Mckenna Goodwyn, Erik Graulich, Laila Gwathmey, Courtney Harrow, Savannah Hartlove, Stephen Haug, Haley Haydon, Holly Haydon, Addison Henehan, Ethan Hudgins, Wilton Hudgins, Camden Jones, Quinton Jones, Samantha Jones, Ethan Kane, Dominic Kittle, Max Laguerta, Jonathan Lee, Faith Lewis, Juliann Litzinger, Chessa Lowery, Colton Lynch, Joshua Mayer, Kayleigh Miller, Hannah Mills, Corrie Minor, Khalia Morris, Corinna Pardee, Madisyn Paris, Ella Posey, Sydney Rader, Susan Randall, Makayla Seamster, Camdin Sisk, Aviania Thompson, Makaela Tilley, Kiara Thompson–Morris, Jesse Ulfers, Julissa Valdez, William Walker and Harrison Williams have earned a place on the director’s list honor roll for the second semester of 2020–21 at Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science.
Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science
MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native serves as senior medical officer in North African Maritime Exercise Phoenix Express
Cmdr. Kristina Polk, a 1994 North Stafford High School graduate and native of Fredericksburg, participated in Exercise Phoenix Express 2021.
Delaney Haislop and Jestinus Jackson have been awarded $2,500 scholarships from Virginia Credit Union.
The VFW has returned to King George County after a 12-year absence.
Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 recently held its Percy C. Poates Jr. Annual Awards and Memorial Ceremony to remember those members of the law enforcement community who were killed in the line of duty as well as those members lost over the past year.
The Chancellor Host Lions Club has inducted two members, Zach and Cara Currier. The new members were inducted by Chuck Trigger of the Spotsylvania Lions Club.
Notes from Stafford County schools.
The National Child Passenger Safety Board has appointed Deputy Justin Young to its board. He will serve as Public Safety Law Enforcement Representative.
The Massad Family YMCA will host a pickleball tournament at its outdoor courts on June 19 to raise funds for expanding the number of outdoor pickleball courts from two to six.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Local students have been recognized for excellence at their universities.