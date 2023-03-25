Students, families, staff and other supporters from the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science gathered at the VCU Student Commons recently for the 20th annual CBGS Science Symposium.

Sixty-six seniors from across 14 participating divisions presented original research on topics from the “Impact of Extracurricular Activities on the Mental Health of Young Adults” to “Comparing the Growth and Survival Rate of Oysters Raised Using Standard and Recirculating Aquaculture Methods.”

Presenters were given 12 minutes to discuss their literature review, hypotheses, data collection and data analysis before a room of two judges and dozens of audience members.

“I think the biggest challenge has been coming up with an idea that I could actually flesh out and turn into an experiment that I could research with confidence that my idea would be a viable project,” said King George High School student Samantha Jones, who presented her findings on the growth of soil bacteria under conventional versus traditional agricultural practices.

The symposium concluded with keynote speaker Andrew Grigsby from Viridiant providing insight on science, technology and careers in clean energy production and practices.

Students completing exemplary projects and presentations were recognized through a combination of judge scoring and senior research mentor feedback. Several presenters will share their work again at the Virginia Junior Academy of Science virtual symposium in May.