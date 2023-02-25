Marcus Fero, Marcos Gaitan and Max Laguerta of Caroline County; Kaylynn Christensen, Jenna Richardson and Harmony Williams of Colonial Beach; Abbie Adams, Paris Bacon, Adelina Bowden, Bailey Fones, Madison Hensley, Kylie Jones, Taylor Logan and Verna Zhuo of Essex County; Abigail Almassy, Tommy Coffelt, Stephen Haug Jr., Arwen Kintz, Caitlin Murphy, Corinna Pardee, Jesse Ulfers and Vivian Wright of King George County; Savana Balderson, Layla Dawson, Maxwell Failmezger, Haley Haydon, Holly Haydon, Rachael Haynie, Juliann Litzinger, Leah Medlin, Elena Milsted, Anne Motley, Diego Rojas, Joshua Thomas, Stephen Welch, Laney Williams, Emily Withers and Margaret Wonderling of Richmond County; and Samantha McKenney and Stephanie Ochoa of Westmoreland County qualified for the director’s list for the first semester of the 2022–23 school year at the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science.