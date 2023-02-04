The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance in partnership with Chesapeake Bay Trust recently awarded more than $115,000 in new grants to 13 different oyster-related businesses and organizations to enhance efforts to add more oysters to the bay.

The Oyster Innovation Grants were given to five different Virginia entities and eight in Maryland that are working on projects to boost oyster aquaculture production and oyster restoration in Chesapeake Bay. Oyster aquaculture supports local businesses in the region and brings private investment to the overall effort to add more oysters to the bay. Oysters are natural water filterers that build reefs, which serve as needed habitat for marine life such as fish and crabs.

Locally, Friends of the Rappahannock was awarded $3,438 to pilot curriculum in school districts in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula focused on the science of oysters, oyster aquaculture and oyster restoration.

“Friends of the Rappahannock is excited about this new oyster innovation grant to support oyster-themed environmental education programs in the Rappahannock River watershed,” said Jen Sagan, oyster restoration specialist with FOR. “This grant will enable more students to learn and participate in oyster restoration programs offered by FOR and our Chesapeake Oyster Alliance partners.”

COA, which was founded by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in 2018, is a coalition of more than 90 non-profits, academic institutions, oyster growers and other businesses committed to adding 10 billion new oysters to the bay by 2025.

Since its founding, COA has recorded about 4.7 billion oysters added to the Chesapeake. Oyster population levels in the bay have dropped to about 1% of historic levels due to pollution, diseases and overharvesting. Ongoing restoration efforts and a growing oyster aquaculture industry can bring back the species from the brink of collapse and increase oysters’ natural ability to provide habitat and filter water.

This is the second year COA has provided funding for oyster-related grants. In 2021, COA and the Bay Trust distributed more than $127,000 in oyster innovation grants to 13 different organizations.