Chief Master Sgt. Lawanda Jackson makes Virginia Air National Guard history as the first Black woman to achieve the rank

By federal law, no more than one percent of the USAF enlisted force may hold the rank of chief. Out of more than 1,800 chief master sergeants in the ANG, women make up about 12 percent while even fewer chiefs are Black at 6 percent. As the 173rd Airman to be promoted to chief in the VaANG, Jackson paves the way for Black women following in her footsteps.

Jackson’s military career began after her graduation from Stafford High School in 1996 when she became the first member of her family to enlist active duty into the U.S. Air Force. In 2005, she transitioned to the VaANG to pursue a career in nursing while continuing her military service.

“Joining the Air Force was one of the best decisions I ever made in my life,” she said. “And then joining the Virginia Air National Guard was an even better decision because I get the best of both worlds—still serving while being a civilian and doing a job that I love.”

For Jackson, the goal was never to become a chief. And she didn’t really have intentions to retire from the military. Her vision was to “see the world and make a difference.” Now, in her 25th year of service, Jackson can look back on the challenges she has overcome as a Black woman—sometimes the only Black woman—in her career field and provide reassurance to rising Airmen.