Chief Operations Officer Wesley Melson and Director of Workforce Development Richard Szymczyk graduate from National Ambulance Manager program

On Aug. 12, Fitch & Associates recognized recent graduates from its Ambulance Service Manager program during the 2021 Pinnacle EMS Conference in Phoenix. The ASM program is a national EMS program that immerses EMS professionals in the true foundations of emergency medical services and provides them with the groundwork and tools to apply skills and lessons to real-world situations.

“Providing opportunities for our leaders is at the core of LifeCare. We strive to encourage our employees to take advantage of leadership opportunities like Leadership Fredericksburg, ASM and PALF so they can not only grow themselves as leaders but bring to our agency the knowledge and skills that they learn throughout the various programs. We are extremely proud of both Chief Melson and Capt. Szymczyk as they have worked hard to complete these programs while also being vital parts of our corporate leadership team. We look forward to their continued growth in the company and in EMS,” said Kevin Dillard, president and CEO of LifeCare Medical Transports.