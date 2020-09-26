 Skip to main content
CHOIR: Blue Ridge Singers announces new board members
CHOIR: Blue Ridge Singers announces new board members

Blue Ridge Singers

Blue Ridge Singers in Front Royal—Spring 2017

 Craig Spiering

Blue Ridge Singers, an acclaimed area chamber choir under the artistic direction of Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban, has welcomed three new members to its board of directors for Season 12. The choir welcomes Diane Adkins, Matt Scharlau and Liz Hackney in the midst of a COVID-19 imposed hiatus which follows cancellation of spring 2020 concert programming in accordance with coronavirus guidelines.

In lieu of this most unusual situation, Dr. Alban comments, “The board has been discussing our tentative Christmas plans, the success of our fundraising and the Student Scholarship Fund.”

For continuing updates and more information, follow the choir on Facebook and visit blueridgesingers.org.

