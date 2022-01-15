The Colonial Beach Police Department wanted to make the holidays a little brighter for the town’s citizens and visitors by providing them with toys and some extra holiday funds. The department received a charitable donation of toys and, with the help of the First Baptist Church and the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, was able to distribute those toys to needy children. The department also conducted Operation Christmas Cheer, in which officers contacted citizens in town and gave them holiday gift cards from local businesses. The CBPD wishes everyone a happy and safe New Year.
CHRISTMAS CHEER>> Officers reach out to brighten holidays
