City of Fredericksburg celebrates National Adoption Day

The Fredericksburg Department of Social Services kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday with its annual adoption celebration event on Nov. 18. National Adoption Day is celebrated across the country, annually, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This event celebrates families who have chosen to open their homes through adoption of children from foster care and the employees of social service departments and other service providers who work tirelessly to find permanence for youth in foster care.
Judge Joseph “Jay” Vance opened his courtroom to the numerous families and children who found permanency this year.
“It was such a privilege to be part of an event celebrating the permanent homes that so many children found this past year. The families that have decided to welcome these children into their homes deserve our heartfelt thanks, and their kindness will improve the lives of the children of our community forever,” Vance said.
Adoption from foster care happens when children are not able to return to their biological families because of abuse or neglect. Typically, the process takes 18 months to finalize. During this year, the department finalized nine adoptions with seven families. They also worked to support the out-of-state/country placement of two children. On average, there are 30 children in foster care in the city at any given time; however, children do best when raised in a loving, safe and stable family.
Bea Paolucci, chair of the Board of Social Services, also attended the event.
“When I see happy faces of the adoptive parents it is so rewarding, and I’m filled with pride for our employees who work tirelessly to accomplish and complete the adoption cycle. All of you have my deepest respect and admiration,” Paolucci said.
National Adoption Day is always a day of celebration for everyone involved in the foster care/adoption process. For more information on becoming a resource parent, contact Beajor Stoddart–Johnson at 540/372-1032 x241.