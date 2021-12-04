City of Fredericksburg celebrates National Adoption Day

The Fredericksburg Department of Social Services kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday with its annual adoption celebration event on Nov. 18. National Adoption Day is celebrated across the country, annually, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This event celebrates families who have chosen to open their homes through adoption of children from foster care and the employees of social service departments and other service providers who work tirelessly to find permanence for youth in foster care.

Judge Joseph “Jay” Vance opened his courtroom to the numerous families and children who found permanency this year.

“It was such a privilege to be part of an event celebrating the permanent homes that so many children found this past year. The families that have decided to welcome these children into their homes deserve our heartfelt thanks, and their kindness will improve the lives of the children of our community forever,” Vance said.