The city of Fredericksburg has two exciting, new amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy. Ribbon cuttings for brand new recreation equipment were recently held along the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail and in Memorial Park, thanks to the generosity of local organizations, businesses and individuals.

New outdoor fitness equipment is now available along the Heritage Trail. This trailside fitness gym includes five stations designed to help with strength, flexibility, core, balance and agility. A ceremonial first pull-up was done in place of cutting a ribbon. Manarc–Borne the Battle, Elks Lodge 875, Rappahannock Properties, Goodwin and Smith, and the Community Foundation all donated to this facility which will aid the health and wellness of the many users of the trail. Look for these new fitness stations along the paved riverside trail, 200 yards southeast of the Old Mill park entrance. This trail is free and open to the public all day, year round.

New ADA accessible playground equipment has been added to Memorial Recreation Park’s popular playground at Kenmore Avenue and Mary Ball Street. Five new pieces were installed, with three of the pieces located by the brick walkway so that individuals with mobility challenges will be able to enjoy the pieces along a solid surface. A new swing has also been installed that allows a parent/guardian to swing facing a child. These pieces were donated by the Kiwanis of Fredericksburg in commemoration of their 100-year anniversary of service to the community. The playground is free and open to the public during park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information on the City of Fredericksburg’s public parks, please visit fxbgparks.com or contact the Department of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events at 540/372-1086.