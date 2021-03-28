 Skip to main content
City schools superintendent selected as region's inaugural leader of the year
Women Education Leaders in Virginia has selected Dr. Marceline Catlett, superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, as the recipient of the first WELV 2021 Region 3 Leader of the Year Award. This award is given to a woman leader in each of the eight superintendents’ regions. Each recipient has led with impact on student learning and has promoted with passion and actions the mission of WELV.

Criteria for consideration included being recognized as a bold and effective leader by colleagues and those she serves; being results oriented; exhibiting admirable qualities of leadership and keeping what is best for children at the center of decisions and actions; exemplifying the spirit of WELV and sharing the inspiration of WELV with others in the region; and taking actions to create a strong WELV network for leaders.

Catlett was formally presented with the award during the 22nd annual WELV conference, which was held virtually March 4.

Dr. Marceline Catlett, superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools

