COATS FOR KIDS: St. Jude Council of the Knights of Columbus wrap up successful effort

The St. Jude Council of the Knights of Columbus recently completed a successful Coats for Kids Drive. The Knights were pleased to deliver 96 coats for needy kids in Spotsylvania County. This effort was part of an international effort that provided more than 500,000 coats for children throughout the United States and Canada. St. Jude Knight Michael Silvestri, chancellor of the council, delivers coats to social workers at Lee Hill Elementary School.