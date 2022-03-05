College notes - JMU graduations

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Diamond Allen of Stafford earned a degree in education; Craig Allison of Fredericksburg earned a degree in communication studies; Bryson Bachand of Fredericksburg earned a degree in international business; Darryl Bines of Fredericksburg earned a degree in physician assistant studies; William Breland of Stafford earned a degree in marketing; Christianna Brooks of Fredericksburg earned a degree in biology; Jordan Carmichael of Fredericksburg earned a degree in kinesiology; Taurus Carroll of Locust Grove earned a degree in sociology; Cody Clemmensen of Stafford earned a degree in sport and recreation management; Ryan Fletcher of Spotsylvania County earned a degree in sport and recreation management; Christina Gerlach of Fredericksburg earned a degree in psychology; Caroline Graziano of Stafford earned a degree in accounting; Josephine Kamel of Fredericksburg earned a degree in individualized study; Christopher Koban of King George earned a degree in history; Linda Landaverde of Culpeper County earned a degree in nursing; Olivia Lange of Culpeper earned a degree in studio art; Ian Logan of Stafford earned a degree in marketing; Ashley May Maher of Stafford earned a degree in marketing; Tess McGrady of Fredericksburg earned a degree in English; David Morin of Stafford earned a degree in marketing; Grace O’Hara of Fredericksburg earned a degree in kinesiology; Brittany Olson of Stafford earned a degree in psychology; Shelby Pratt of Culpeper earned a degree in media arts and design; Sydney Ralph of Stafford earned a degree in health sciences; Toriana Rollins of Fredericksburg earned a degree in media arts and design; David Routt of Culpeper earned a degree in management; Logan Sanders of Stafford earned a degree in marketing; Andrew Sheloski of Stafford earned a degree in music; Leah Smith of Fredericksburg earned a degree in nursing; Rachel Storm of Fredericksburg earned a degree in media arts and design; Sonny Swetz of Fredericksburg earned a degree in communication studies; Meagan Torrence of Ruther Glen earned a degree in nursing; Adam Tyler of Gordonsville earned a degree in sport and recreation management; and Nicholas Yuschak of Stafford earned a degree in media arts and design at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.