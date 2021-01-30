College notes - JMU

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Emily Brown of Stafford County graduated summa cum laude with a degree in health sciences; Rebecca Millson of Stafford graduated summa cum laude with a degree in psychology; Grace Mayer of Spotsylvania County graduated magna cum laude with a degree in dance; Riley Stanton of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a degree in nursing; Isabella Bukovich of Stafford graduated with distinction with a degree in biology; Makenzie Alston of Gordonsville graduated with a degree in anthropology; Giovanna Angotti of Orange County graduated with a degree in mathematics; Jacob Biggar of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in marketing; Victoria Butler of Fredericksburg graduated with a degree in information security master of business administration; Amanda Carl of Rhoadesville graduated with a degree in nursing; Heather Chapman of Stafford graduated with a degree in health sciences; Erica Denham of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in justice studies; Shelby Eggen of Stafford graduated with a degree in nursing; Andrew Gimmellie of King George County graduated with a degree in accounting; Matthew Goldschmidt of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in computer information systems; Carley Graves of Port Royal graduated with a degree in nursing; Jordan Graves of Stafford graduated with a degree in finance; Caroline Graziano of Stafford graduated with a degree in accounting; Zaccari Hart of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in marketing; Stephen Long of Stafford graduated with a degree in integrated science and technology; Tristan Lorei of Fredericksburg graduated with a degree in media arts and design; Evan Marcus of Amissville graduated with a degree in communication sciences and disorders; Jordyn Miller of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in nursing; Taylor Neiser of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in occupational therapy; Harrison Ou of King George graduated with a degree in sport and recreation management; Ryan Plonka of Stafford graduated with a degree in health services administration; Abigail Short of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in communication sciences and disorders; Kimberlyn Stuart of King George graduated with a degree in media arts and design; Dylan Sullivan of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in computer science; Ellie Twigg of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in English; and Zachary Yorio of Spotsylvania graduated with a degree in computer science—information security at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.