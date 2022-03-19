College notes - Virginia Tech

VIRGINIA TECH

Alec Petty and Abbey Wills of Amissville; Andrew Cybak, James Deane, Cabell O’Malley, Alden Pierce and Tulai Raine of Barboursville; Devon Dehn and Heather Wotton of Bealeton; Nathan Hayes and Bailey McDonell of Beaverdam; Alison Moura and Kayla Jones of Brandy Station; Avery Armstrong, Mitchell Mccotter, Moriah Moss, Kaylen Snead, Rachel Upshur and Brooke Vincze of Bumpass; Annie Newsome of Callao; Trevor Acosta, Thomas Donohue, Deanna Nutt and Joshua Willford of Colonial Beach; Elizabeth Burke, Nathaniel Clark, Noah Clark, Nikolas Greenfield, Sara Honaker, Caine Ingerski, Johan Jallah, Shadia Jrab, Carson McClintock, Jessica Montgomery, Makayla Rillamas, Jayme Rohrbaugh, Zachary Schmidt, Rebekah Smith, Noah Staton and Sophia Trozzo of Culpeper County; Jack Marshall, Phoebe McLaughlin and Savannah Stephens of Doswell; Jessie Addo, Alexandria Ahwee–Marrah, Nicholas Alford, Alexis Anderson, Kathryn Athanasaw, Nicholas Babineau, Caleb Baer, Tamia Barnes, Christopher Bartlett, Maria Behnke, Marilyn Biggar, Jacob Bowser, Hailey Bruce, Brett Burcher, Natalie Cann, Angel Carcamo–Reyes, Jacob Chang, Samantha Cobb, Kyla Coles, Julia Coron, Haley Crowder, Neffisah D’odoo, Grant Davis, Liam Desmond, Felicity Detoll, Niquay Dews, Paul DiGiacomo, Ian Doepp, Mitchell Dolby, Laura Dorrian, James Duval, Andrew Fields, Grace Finch, Aimee Flenner, Rebekah Fogarty, Caitlyn Godsey, Alejandro Gonzalez, Gabriela Gonzalez Mercado, Jack Grados, Madelyn Grigsby, Ana Haines, Christopher Hall, Bethany Hillmann, Michael Hiney, Noelle Hodges, Ryan Hornung, Tanner Hull, Elizabeth Humes, Christopher Johnson, Tatiana Kay, Meg Kenny, Brenna Kiel, Trevor Knott, Alina Krannitz, Alexa Kraynak, Michael Kyer, Jack Lennon, Mackenzie Lonack, Tatum Lonack, Meg Luciani, Michael Luciani, Skyllar MacLane, Emily Maida, Conner Mangin, Gillian Mansfield, Bryce McIntire, Jackson Mearns, Isabelle Mehochko, Kyle Miller, Jordyn–Nicholle Moffatt, Samantha Moore, Liam Moriarty, Thomas Newsome, Jordan Nicholson, Christa Noe, Rochelle Norris, Evan Oh, Elizabeth Owusu, Grace Pegelow, Adam Plato, Phoebe Prentner, Johnny Price, Jason Quito, Nickolas Rabak, Caroline Ramirez, Rachel Reisenfeld, Emma Remley, Elisabeth Robb, Cameron Roberge, Madeline Rodriguez, Sahildeep Sandhu, Alice Sandoval, Genalize Satterwhite, Harrison Schwab, Madison Seay, Ross Shaffer, Lauren Shelton, Samantha Shim, Caitlyn Simmons, Sean Sirks, Malia Small, Jack Smith, Youna Steves, Patrick Stoddard, Hannah–Victoria Thielman, Brandon Thompson, Blake Truslow, Rachel Unruh, Cecilia Vega Coronado, Savannah Webb, Ashton Williams, Isaac Wilson, Makayla Wonpat, Andrew Wright and Matthew Yang–Beggs of Fredericksburg; Luke Hartsfield and Claire Wood of Gordonsville; Hannah Hudson, Korey Koberlein and Allison Sanitra of Jeffersonton; Caroline Bentz, Jeffery Gill, Lindsey Hall, Michael Hall, Cortney Halsey, Caitlin Harr, Tyler Johnson, Christian Mueth and Frank Vendetti of King George County; Gene Flecker, Rebecca Heth, Kyle Irby, Garrett Lorentzen, Corinne Marr, Jhon Rios, John Shiner and Baker White of Locust Grove; Dorian Baskfield, Alayna Campbell, Nicholas Campbell, Shayla Carter, Payton Harrigal, Samantha Hopkins, Brandon Mahon, Sarah Seay, Taylor Seay, Joseph Vlasis and Tyrese Washington of Louisa County; Minah Shin of Montross; Alden Carter, Lucas Herrman, Caroline Richards and Katherine Webster of Orange County; Katelyn Foster of Remington; Zachary Staton of Rixeyville; Jadon Clinkscales, Andrew Flester and Mackenzie Woolls of Ruther Glen; Katherine Basso, Jacob Bryant, Alyssa Byrd, Megan Charette, Alyssa DeFrancisco, Cynthia Dunham, Makenzie Grann, Sabrina Hart, Koelber Hawley, Julia Hayden, Sydney Hayden, Jonathan Hurley, Trinity Jelinek, Madeline Lapore, John Manson, Kathryn Murnane, Jeremiah Nohr, Alex Pomeroy, Isabella Porrazzo, William Sappenfield, Natalie Szenas and Madeline Urian of Spotsylvania County; Victoria Alley, Alison Alznauer, Johnathan Arner, Kofi Asiedu–Agyei, Anna Brandon, Blair Butler, Daniel Canfield, Elizabeth Canfield, Nicholas Chechak, Gabriel Cook, Kevin Cover, Adriana D’Orazio, Joshua Daas, Kristopher Diaz, Autumn Edson, Miranda Fleck, Madison Fleming, Taylor Flieg, John Fratis, Jacob Frederiksen, Andrea Funez, Kathryn Gaddie, Mariel Gomez, Rebecca Gregory, Joseph Grilli, Joanna Haley, Anneliese Hinz, Molleigh Judd, Alexandra Kennedy, Kelsi Landel, Joshua Lavrinovich, Marcus Lewis, Joshua Martin, Samantha McKinnon, Lauren Micklish, Laura Miller, Dillon Mungle, Amy Nguyen, Jenna Pearson, Christopher Pelletier, Allison Pope, Ryan Porzeinski, Samantha Ragon, Brennan Rhodes, Colin Roberts, Ethan Russell, Megan Schaefer, Anna Seibert, Stephanie Sheets, Isabella Shimabukuro, Rachel Skowronek, David Sousa, Ashley Stoltz, Isabella Stusse, Leanna Tarr, Daniel Tempone, Jay–Ani Thomas, Marcus Tran, Maya Vallejo, Austin Vallejos, Thomas Van Opdorp, Daniel Wade, Madilyn Walker, Nicole Wilkerson, Alayna Woodall, Emma Wright and Mazie Wright of Stafford County; Olivia Patton of Sumerduck; Karli Croxton of Tappahannock; Edward Cho, Linda Goodson, Omar Khan, Grace Kirkpatrick and Lily Webb of Triangle; Alyssa Ratcliff of Unionville; Riya Avaiya, Caroline Babish, Christine Babish, Noah Blanco–Alcala, Abigail Boldt, Paul Brooks, Kyle Budd, Mitchell Campbell, Olivia Caron, Grant Colgan, Cavan Connolly, Benjamin Crane, Jason Crawford, Thomas Cummins, Stephen Dooley , Amanda Dooly, Cole Finkbeiner, Lindsey Finks, Victoria Friedl, Fellissimo Gannon, Maximilian Gannon, Willem Grabner, Sophie Hailey, Samantha Hardy, Lauren Helkowski, Will Heltzel, Alexander Hohn, Anne Hunter, Cade Karminski, Brianna Kidwell, Mitchell Kuhns, Caitlin Leake, Meagan Maloney, Abigail Marino, Cassandra Mason–Antonelos, Morgan Maybach, James McAvoy, Conor Mccormick, Max McManus, Sydney Murphy, Sean Murray, William Nevill, Kathryn O’Connor, Emma Oare, Alesandra Pate, Lucy Paul, Dylan Pearson, Clayton Pfeiffer, John Riley, Holly Robison, Julia Rocca, Bryce Roper, Luke Schlueter, Ethan Sears, Michael Sparks, Noah Stallard, Vincent Stevens, Haley Strong, Seth Tenberg, Jared Trussell, Liam White, Emma Winters and Nicholas Wright of Warrenton; Grace Belcher, Carissa Walder and Courtney Walder of Warsaw; and Ezra Sims and Steven Smith of Woodford were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.