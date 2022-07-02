College notes: James Madison University graduates

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Victoria Alicandro of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts and design; Ian Avedician of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs; Sidnie Baker of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s degree in biology; Regan Bergquist of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in music; Makenzie Bowers of Culpeper County earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing; William Bryant of Orange County earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Shepard Burris of Barboursville earned a bachelor’s degree in geography; Adrianna Carter of Montross earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Jacob Carter of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts and design; Jordan Cherry of Zion Crossroads earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management; Lauren Clark of Barboursville earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Victoria Cruz of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Edwin Cutright of Reva earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science; Cameron Davis of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management; Jessica Dean of Partlow earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Nathaniel Decker of Culpeper earned a bachelor’s degree in finance; Kara Deeds of Orange earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Mark Denecke of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in business management; Cameron Dodson of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s degree in geology; Evan Drake of Culpeper earned a bachelor’s degree in geography; Elanra Dulaney of Culpeper earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Joseph Dunne of Barboursville earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science; Rae Eger of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Wyatt English of Oldhams earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Sarah Evans of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs; Owen Ferguson of Zion Crossroads earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration; Jessica Fey of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Dallas Foote of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Allison Foster of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated science and technology; Maycen Gilbert of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Ryan Gross of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science; Kacie Hawkins of Gordonsville earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; D’Alontae Hayes of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems; David Hinegardner of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in business management; Kayla Jackson of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Rachel Janney of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Kyleigh Jenkins of King George earned a bachelor’s degree in geography; Jordan Jimeno of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Hannah Jones of Locust Grove earned a bachelor’s degree in special education; Courtney Kent of Milford earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting; Rachel King of Locust Grove earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Shea King of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs; Regan Lenzi of King George earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management; Matthew Macdowell of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry; Virginia McDaniel of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in intelligence analysis; John Middlemas of Orange earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Arielle Migliorini of Bowling Green earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Robert Mitchell of Ruther Glen earned a bachelor’s degree in quantitative finance; Caroline Mork of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts and design; Courtney Moulton of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Jacob Muhlenbruck of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in biology; Isabela Olson of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science; George O’Reilly of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in justice studies; Ciara Pryor of King George earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing; Brandon Raines of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Matthew Reisig of Barboursville earned a bachelor’s degree in individualized study; Caitlin Rogers of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in biology; Bryce Roth of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in finance; Taylor Rupard of Rapidan earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management; Camryn Salzgaber of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Zoe Simms of King George earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Ashley Smithson of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies; Shelby Thornton of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in individualized study; Tyler Webster of Colonial Beach earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering; Zachariah Wheeler of King George earned a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Luke Wilson of Locust Grove earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Paul Wilson of Locust Grove earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry; Lucas Wyszynski of Kinsale earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Matthew Young of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts and design at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.