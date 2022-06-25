College notes: JMU honor graduates

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Moyosore Abbey–Bada of Fredericksburg graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology; Chesney Benson of Stafford County graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology; Sarah Duplantier of Stafford graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Nolan Harrington of Spotsylvania County graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in integrated science and technology; and Noah Kolafa of Fredericksburg graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.

Paul Anderson of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music; Rachel–Spivey Barbrow of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs; Elizabeth Bogin of Jeffersonton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology; Victoria Carpenter of Gordonsville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Erin Chiumento of Zion Crossroads graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Sang Dai of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in finance; Erin Davis of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Hall of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders; Hannah Hartway of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design; Dorianna Hill of Orange graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing; Michael Jones of Reva graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting; Alice Klein of Spotsylvania graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Emma Knaus of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics; Megan McBride of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in media arts and design; Zachary Mountjoy of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in engineering; Trinitee Rodman of Locust Grove graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing; Anna Samuels of Barboursville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Caitlin Thrift of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; and Nicole Wilson of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.

Alexi Ahmadi of Spotsylvania graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies; Lauren Bristow of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music; Kathryn Christman of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies; Brianna Dunn of Locust Grove graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics; Michaela Flanagan of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing; Nathaniel Flynn of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology; Cassidy Fox of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Sydney Keane of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics; Christopher Klopp of King George graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in statistics; Olivia Leaman of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work; Audrey MacDonald of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Hannah Mearns of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in theatre; Savannah Mitchell of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence analysis; Kyle Moore of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Emma Morrow of King George graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Chase Myers of Brandy Station graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer science; Brianna Nassiri of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence analysis; Khadijah Sankoh of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology; Lucy Utz of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology; and Natalie Williams of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in media arts and design.

Rebecca Boelsche of Spotsylvania graduated with distinction with a bachelor’s degree in modern foreign languages from James Madison University, Harrisonburg.