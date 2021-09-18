College notes

DESALES UNIVERSITY
Alison Inderrieden of Colonial Beach was named to the 2021 summer dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
EMORY & HENRY
Elizabeth Davis of Spotsylvania County has graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Emory & Henry Health Sciences Campus, Emory.
SALISBURY UNIVERSITY
Camden Boyle of Orange County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Salisbury University, Salisbury, Md.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Maria Ferguson of Colonial Beach; Wallace Covington, Nichole Lemay, Miranda Phipps and Richelle Timbers of Culpeper County; Matthew Barthe of Dahlgren; Cierra Parks of Fredericksburg; Cleveland Lucas of Gordonsville; Quinton Reihman of King George County; Brian Kestner, Steven Shiner and Casey Skipper of Locust Grove; Grace Mullinax of Orange County; Haley Fleming of Rixeyville; Daniel Jenkins and Krista Kmety of Ruther Glen; Jasmine Bouchard, Emily Carter, Brittany Chiesa, Hannah Clifford, Maurice Drewry, Isaiah LaValle, Rebecca Mack, Elizabeth McCallum, Brittany Nelson, Ashlee Selby, Krystle Sivak, Johnny Tobar and Michael Trottier of Spotsylvania County; and Todd Baldwin, Cody Bowen, Jennifer Chavez, Amanda Damren, Heather Finney, Martha Goshorn, Luke Green, Madison Mockler, Kevin Murphy, Deleshea Walker, Britney Washington and Kendra Woodbridge of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.
Cara Hurt of Colonial Beach; Aimee Foley of Jeffersonton; Hayley Bland of King George; Caitlin Wroten of Ruther Glen; Joseph Bergin, Anthony Chiesa, Marissa Domenech and Tony Feltman of Spotsylvania; and Lakeisha Abrams, Andrew Dow, Christopher Gilchrist, Claire Hefta, Ronald Pearsall and Christina Vorhies of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., and online.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.