College notes

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Brooke Athey of Amissville; Paul Amaya of Barboursville; Samuel Horn of Fredericksburg; Makenzie Bailey of Jeffersonton; Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Mitchel Hale and Joshua Lewis of Ruther Glen; Alicia Gomez, Kelsey Jones, Caroline Thomas and Brooke Vaillancourt of Spotsylvania County; and Behnoosh Kheirani, Alexis Loder, Jonathan Margrave, Haley Meyer, Phoebe O’Kelly, Matthew Reffner, Anna Shenk, Kayla Stephenson and Lauren Winkler of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.

Makenna Alvey and Autumn Taylor of Amissville; Sadie Bryant of Barboursville; Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper County; Taryn McCormick of Jeffersonton; Katherine Allwine of King George County; Bret Paul of Locust Grove; Hannah Piazza of Montross; Terese Greene of Rapidan; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville; Jay Baker, Lesly Beltran, Riley Brooks, Laura Castillo, Janyce Floyd, Emma Graves, John Kindig, Aaron Leinenbach, Ricky Perez–Macia Kimberly Perry, Dylan Powers, Jordan Rice, Caroline Thomas, Kylee Tuebner, Sydney Vaillancourt and Mikayla White of Spotsylvania; Abigayle Anderson, Janelle Anderson, Gavin Barricklow, Colin Briggs, Kayla Gayle, Estefania Morales–Nazario, Jalen Mims, Kaitlyn O’Grady, Brynn Olden, Jensen Palmer, Rida Rahman, Kalea Saenz, Kayla Stephenson, Abigael Tivin and Paige Wilcox of Stafford; and Kathryn Martinez of Woodford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester.