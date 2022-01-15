College notes

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Brooke Athey of Amissville; Paul Amaya of Barboursville; Samuel Horn of Fredericksburg; Makenzie Bailey of Jeffersonton; Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Mitchel Hale and Joshua Lewis of Ruther Glen; Alicia Gomez, Kelsey Jones, Caroline Thomas and Brooke Vaillancourt of Spotsylvania County; and Behnoosh Kheirani, Alexis Loder, Jonathan Margrave, Haley Meyer, Phoebe O’Kelly, Matthew Reffner, Anna Shenk, Kayla Stephenson and Lauren Winkler of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.
Makenna Alvey and Autumn Taylor of Amissville; Sadie Bryant of Barboursville; Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper County; Taryn McCormick of Jeffersonton; Katherine Allwine of King George County; Bret Paul of Locust Grove; Hannah Piazza of Montross; Terese Greene of Rapidan; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville; Jay Baker, Lesly Beltran, Riley Brooks, Laura Castillo, Janyce Floyd, Emma Graves, John Kindig, Aaron Leinenbach, Ricky Perez–Macia Kimberly Perry, Dylan Powers, Jordan Rice, Caroline Thomas, Kylee Tuebner, Sydney Vaillancourt and Mikayla White of Spotsylvania; Abigayle Anderson, Janelle Anderson, Gavin Barricklow, Colin Briggs, Kayla Gayle, Estefania Morales–Nazario, Jalen Mims, Kaitlyn O’Grady, Brynn Olden, Jensen Palmer, Rida Rahman, Kalea Saenz, Kayla Stephenson, Abigael Tivin and Paige Wilcox of Stafford; and Kathryn Martinez of Woodford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Hayley Salsberry of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list.
Gabrielle MacKeown of Amissville; Sanai Joyce and Danielle La Venuta of Culpeper County; Phoenix Holmes, Kiley Jillisky, Hannah Kerns and Presley Patrick of Spotsylvania; and Elizabeth Cole, Avery Endler, Katie Himes and Kylie Holt of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE
Matthew Kassab of Stafford Country was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa.
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
Kenley Gill of King George County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
Luke W. Hammen of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science cum laude in information systems from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Jillian Lucena of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
NORTHWESTERN MICHIGAN COLLEGE
Thor Hanse of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse City, Mich.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Leslie Colliver of Stafford County, David Flath of Fredericksburg, Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County and Elizabeth Schooley of Woodford were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa.