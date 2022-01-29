College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Davin P. Kines of Amissville; Macauley L. Calhoun and Anna E. Mazurowski of Barboursville; Sabrina E. Hillegass of Burr Hill; Jenna C. Ashley, Cheyenne A. Barlow, Renee C. Polome, Jillian C. Rife, Shelby L. Robinson and Shifa P. Tewari of Culpeper County; Collin A. Carpenter of Gordonsville; Benjamin M. Anderson of Jeffersonton; Kaitlyn A. Drake of Locust Grove; Kendrick Robinson of Ruther Glen; Hunter R. Aversa, Grace E. Pietro and Brandon J. Waller of Spotsylvania; and Annaliese L. Franklin, Trevor J. Franklin, Nic Kennedy and Sarah M. Sindle of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
THE CITADEL
Cooper Morse of Culpeper County; Bryan Dela Cruz and Evan Schickel of Fredericksburg; and Elijah Bass of Stafford County were awarded gold stars and named to the dean’s list.
Elijah Joseph and Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg; and Kelsey Cordero of Stafford were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Nafiz Haider of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in analytics, and William Stuckey of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG
Eden Harvey of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Lynchburg, Lynchburg.
Mc
DANIEL COLLEGE
Jacqueline Kuzma of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list with highest honors at McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
Niamh Connell of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, Md.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
Lucy Dixon of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville, Morrisville, N.Y.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Tyler West of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science.
Justin Kirby of Rixeyville; Lucile Harrison and Amber Kressler of Spotsylvania County; and Riley Bowling and Magnolia Malone of Stafford were named to the president’s list.
Martin Adams of Spotsylvania; and Ethan Abbott, Taylor DeBernard, Abigail Galatro, Julia Goode, Danielle Hargis and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Amber Matthews of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Iowa, Iowa City.
VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Sarah Concepcion of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Education in elementary education, and Gregory De Oleo of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice at Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.
WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN COLLEGE
Robert Baker of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, W.Va.