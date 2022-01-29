College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Davin P. Kines of Amissville; Macauley L. Calhoun and Anna E. Mazurowski of Barboursville; Sabrina E. Hillegass of Burr Hill; Jenna C. Ashley, Cheyenne A. Barlow, Renee C. Polome, Jillian C. Rife, Shelby L. Robinson and Shifa P. Tewari of Culpeper County; Collin A. Carpenter of Gordonsville; Benjamin M. Anderson of Jeffersonton; Kaitlyn A. Drake of Locust Grove; Kendrick Robinson of Ruther Glen; Hunter R. Aversa, Grace E. Pietro and Brandon J. Waller of Spotsylvania; and Annaliese L. Franklin, Trevor J. Franklin, Nic Kennedy and Sarah M. Sindle of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.