College notes

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina.

BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC

Brent Kneipp of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts.

THE CITADEL

DeAndre Cofer of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and security studies, and Evan Schickel of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in sport management at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

COLUMBUS STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Faith Neumann of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio.