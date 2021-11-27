College notes

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Debora Gillespie and Rob Ramirez of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. Tyler Edwards and Wes Woodward of Fredericksburg; and Aspen De La Cruz of Stafford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology. Cara Barbieri, Mekdes Hatfield, Susan Pike, Mallory Sortino and Rachel Sumaray of Fredericksburg; and Jessie Devers of Spotsylvania County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. Kayla Kleen and Allyssa Krick of Stafford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.