College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA
Noelle Briggs of Stafford County was recently initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
PHI KAPPA PHI
Brooklyn Bare and Yvette Moore of Spotsylvania County, and Olena Lloyd and Felicia Smith of Stafford County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Jillian Lucena of Fredericksburg participated in the fall session of the South Carolina Student Legislature; she was a member of the delegation from Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA
Abygail Waggoner of Fredericksburg has received a Virginia Space Grant Consortium Graduate Research Fellowship, a $6,000 renewable award for students enrolled at a Virginia Space Grant university pursuing any field of graduate study with NASA relevance. Wagoner is a Ph.D. student at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville. Her research topic is Time Variable Chemistry in Protoplanetary Disks.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Debora Gillespie and Rob Ramirez of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. Tyler Edwards and Wes Woodward of Fredericksburg; and Aspen De La Cruz of Stafford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology. Cara Barbieri, Mekdes Hatfield, Susan Pike, Mallory Sortino and Rachel Sumaray of Fredericksburg; and Jessie Devers of Spotsylvania County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. Kayla Kleen and Allyssa Krick of Stafford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.