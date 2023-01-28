College notes

Alyssa Coppage of Amissville; Grace Cooper of Barboursville; Hailey Thompson, Austin Hayward, Jacob Hayward and Avery Ward of Culpeper County; Tovah Baer, Makenzi Barnhart, Jayric Miles Bolano, Jane Britton, Isabella Daniel, Thomas Davies, Jenna Erfurdt, Richard Ernst, Grace Fino, Robert Fitzpatrick, Jessica Harris, Logan Hayungs, Solomon Iem, Gracen King, Gianna Morreale, Lydia Pelham, Luke Pineda, Katherine Presutto, Fariha Rahiab, Abigail Reinhardt, Sara Scanlan, Allison Simpson, Brayden Smith, Julianne White, Kaniya Whiting, Amanda Xu and Christina Yang–Beggs of Fredericksburg; Kiersten Hannah, Morgan Pallone, Emma Redmond, Gabriella White and Rebekah Withrow of King George County; Sheryl Frazier, MaryHelen Getty and Julia Koehler of Locust Grove; Grace Lumsden of Orange County; Avery Smith of Port Royal; Abigal Flowers and Flynn McCabe of Spotsylvania County; Anthony Angelo, Katherine Antonucci, Anna Bradford, Rebeka Dalton, Haylee Edwards, Sharara Faisal, Mackenzie Fox, Camdan Henderson, Liam Hoy, Kathryn Hunt, Jacob Martinez, Sarah Michael, Erin Naman, Se’Lis Sharpe, Elizabeth Watts, Mackenzie Weakland and Katheryn Zacatenco of Stafford County; Jamie Vaughan of Woodford; and Sarah Harar and Aliyah Hawkins of Zion Crossroads were named to the president’s list.

Masen Armel, Madison Burwitz and Kayla Compton of Amissville; Olivia Heapes, Alanna King, Kyle Lutz, Katherine Reebals and Monica Simmons of Barboursville; Celeste Breeden Blankenship of Boston; Dillan Vick of Brandy Station; Ainsley Ayers, Bryce Chichester, Anna Hansohn, Alyssa Keller, Camden Light, Madison Moore, Lara Parker, Kiana Rudacille and Olivia Searle of Culpeper; Jabril Al–Hamdy, Jennifer Amrhein, Aislinn Baldwin, Thomas Bertram, Sydni Bornschein, William Bradford, Nicholas Broger, Spencer Brooks, Christopher Brown, Mallory Burns, Timothy Chapman, Katrina Chenoweth, Veronka Faltes, Connor Ferares, Mary D’Lugos, Mira Dover, Nicolas Downer, Darnell Dudley, Calista Duquette, Jamie Erfurdt, Trevor Ferares, Rebecca Fleetwood, Emily Ford, Lauren Frensley, William Gann, Allie Garrison, Alfred Gossett, Alexandra Haggerty, Avery Haines, Holly Haus, James Haythorn, Jacob Hix, Katie Howard, Anna Jordan, Jared Joyner, Christina Kennedy, Simon Kintzel, Olivia Knerr, Adam Kolafa, Allison Kreisman, Katelyn Kuppert, Noah Lau, Hermione Lewis, Cory Longenecker, Rhianon Lott, Lilly Mamon, Elizabeth Marples, Shannan Marrs, Briana McCurley, Maura McGraw, Angela Moulton, Ella Newman, Brandon Price, Riley Pugh, Kaitlyn Pylant, Adriana Re, McLaren Reed, Bethanie Richters, Ricardo Rigual, William Rivellese, Kailey Schoolfield, John Shaner, Jonathan Vazquez Silva, Michael Simmons, Kendal Smith, McKayla Stapleton, James Stopa, Katherine Surette, Abigail Taber, Angelina Tankelewicz, Jace Taylor, Alethea Teruya, Brianna Thomas, Shawn Vanderlyn, Brianna Wallace, Brett Widdis, Alexander Wingrove and Benjamin Woollven of Fredericksburg; Chloe Norton of Gordonsville; Kathleen Sutherland and Kylee Wiggins of Jeffersonton; Trevor Bennett, Kellie Bentz, Caitlin Brigner, Claire Chalkley, Francis Fournier, Alexis Jones, Calista Lide, Chloe Lucas and Hannah Welmers of King George; Adriana Johnson of Milford; Maeghan Stockli of Reva; Caleb Hackett, Madison Nutter and Kaylin Waldron of Ruther Glen; Samantha Armstrong, Trey Burton, Conner Fleck, Alyssa McCloskey, Michael Mullen, Adam Pellegreen, Juliana Poitras, Hunter Powell, Shelbi Shelton, Rachel Stockli, Atlee Thompson, Nicholas Traber and Kylie Watkins of Spotsylvania; Sierra Acheson, Izabelle Allen, Saifullah Ali, Nina Boligitz, Jessie Boyer, Madison Giarratana, James Giknavorian, Olivia Glass, Mary Guckian, Alexander Hardie, Alexandra Hatzis, Connor Hicks, Emma Knepel, Katie Koper, Renee Lorenzo, Ryley Margheim, Caitlin Mayer, Susanna McDowell, Zoe McDowell, Angela Minger, Preston Morgan, Nicholas Moxley, Michael Mulroy, Caroline Newton, Jacobi Paul, Jane Pierce, Godwin Tchuma, Patricia Tingue, Sabrina Troughton, Jordan Venning and Ethan Zimmerman of Stafford; James Bryington of Unionville; Braeden Propheter of Warrenton; Kimberly Dishman of Woodford; and Sara Ferguson of Zion Crossroads were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.