College notes

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS
Brandi Janai Christian of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in health care administration; Dale Dudley of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in management; Queen Ebogu of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in health care administration; Frederick Lindner of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in management; Sean A. Paige of Orange County earned a Master of Science in information technology; Mark G. Porter of King George County earned a Master of Science in information technology; and Laurasha Sadler–Lovett of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in biotechnology.
Kyle Hollis of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in general studies; Mark McNulty of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in management studies; Taylor Octeau of King George earned a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in human resource management; Brooke Robinson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in homeland security; and Sara Roth of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude in humanities.
Katherine Gay McGinn of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in cybersecurity; Kenneth Allan Packwood of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in criminal justice; and Joseph Talbert of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in legal studies.
Daniel Crawmer of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science cum laude in homeland security; Daniel T. Robertson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science cum laude in computer networks and cybersecurity; and Hassan Sesay of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science cum laude in computer networks and cybersecurity.
Angelo I. Apa of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Madison Lynnette Bargellini–Rogers of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Robert Carter of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Alexander Keith Edwin DeMine of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Orlando Calvin Freeman of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies; Robert Lee Garrison of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in social science; Marquis Jaquist Gay of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in general studies; Hillary Guillot of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Brian Gurganus of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Danita Hodges of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Justin Holliday of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Daniel Andrew Houtz of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Joshua Johnson of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Winston Jones of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Alimat Oyewoga of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Andrea Jeneen Peyton of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in computer information technology; Jack Trung Phan of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and security; Nutthavut Srisathith of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; David Tolbert of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jennifer Michelle Tolbert of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and security; Olayinka O. Tyson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management; Jodianne Latoya White of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in finance; Paul Matthew Williams of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; and Tina Wynn of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in social science.
April Martin of Fredericksburg earned an associate of arts; Kashif Antwan Rivera–Ham of Stafford earned an associate of arts; Chad Jamar Townsel of Stafford earned an associate of arts; Andre Xavier Washington of Fredericksburg earned an associate of arts; and Nicole Zamudio of Stafford earned an associate of arts at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland.