College notes

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS

Angelo I. Apa of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Madison Lynnette Bargellini–Rogers of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Robert Carter of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Alexander Keith Edwin DeMine of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Orlando Calvin Freeman of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies; Robert Lee Garrison of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in social science; Marquis Jaquist Gay of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in general studies; Hillary Guillot of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Brian Gurganus of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Danita Hodges of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Justin Holliday of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Daniel Andrew Houtz of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Joshua Johnson of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Winston Jones of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Alimat Oyewoga of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Andrea Jeneen Peyton of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in computer information technology; Jack Trung Phan of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and security; Nutthavut Srisathith of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; David Tolbert of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jennifer Michelle Tolbert of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and security; Olayinka O. Tyson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management; Jodianne Latoya White of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in finance; Paul Matthew Williams of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; and Tina Wynn of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in social science.