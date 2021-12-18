College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Sydney Celata of Stafford County was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Christine Chester of Fredericksburg and a student at Old Dominion University, Jackie Llanos Hernandez of Spotsylvania County and a student at University of Richmond, and Nathan Martin of Culpeper County and a student at Virginia Military Institute were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Nic Kennedy of Stafford County and Shifa Tewari of Culpeper County will perform in the Holiday Extravaganza concerts at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.