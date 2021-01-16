College notes

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Kelly A. Akers and Caroline T. Antonio of Stafford County; Trenity M. Bumbrey and Taylor G. Sale of Spotsylvania County; Shelby N. Foosness, Alexander J. Jensen, Rachael M. King and Katie Winters of Fredericksburg; and Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bridgewater College.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Blake Leake of Culpeper County and Jake Wortman of Fredericksburg have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
Angela Tomayko of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Education degree in the fall of 2020 from Concordia University, Seward, Neb.
DESALES UNIVERSITY
Genevieve O’Connor of Spotsylvania County was named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Cassidy Armstrong, Christine Gray, Brandon Higgins and Emily McCombs of Culpeper County; Tatiana Ayala, Alyssa Himsey and Phoenix Rash of Stafford County; Clover Cooper of Barboursville; Sarah Grossen of King George County; and Taylor Hensley of Orange County were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Victoria Berndt, Ryan Boyette, Eliana Durham, Elizabeth Heflin and Madeline Hummel of Spotsylvania County; Sandra Coffee of Stafford County; Donavan Jackson of Gordonsville; Laurel Roberts of Orange County; Justine South of King George County; and Jameson Woodard of Culpeper County were named to fall 2020 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College, Emory.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY
Micayla Starnes of Stafford County was placed on the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY
Dalton Oylear of Stafford County and Juliet Whitman of Fredericksburg earned dean’s list honors in fall 2020 at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Gabriella Delcoco and Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
TRINE UNIVERSITY
Christopher Garrity of Stafford County has earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2020 term at Trine University, Angola, Ind.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Sheena Martin of King George County has been named to the chancellor’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Troy University, Troy, Ala.