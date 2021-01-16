College notes

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Kelly A. Akers and Caroline T. Antonio of Stafford County; Trenity M. Bumbrey and Taylor G. Sale of Spotsylvania County; Shelby N. Foosness, Alexander J. Jensen, Rachael M. King and Katie Winters of Fredericksburg; and Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bridgewater College.

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

Blake Leake of Culpeper County and Jake Wortman of Fredericksburg have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY

Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY