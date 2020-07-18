EMERSON COLLEGE
Tatiana Melendez of Fredericksburg received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production from Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Kristen Zrioka of Spotsylvania County has earned a Master of Occupational Therapy, and Joel Tidman of Milford has earned a Bachelor of Arts from Emory & Henry College in Emory.
EXCELSIOR COLLEGE
Jeffrey A. Lemon of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and received the Catherine Craig–Erhardt Memorial Award from Excelsior College, Albany, N.Y.
HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY
Aine Concepcion and James Howe of Fredericksburg, and Olivia Flanagan of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at High Point University, High Point, N.C.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Noah Abrahims of Spotsylvania County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in English, and Kayla Graham of Ruther Glen has earned a Bachelor of Science in biology at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Ga.
OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
Detty Wools of King George County was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Old Dominion University, Norfolk.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Paul Amaya of Barboursville, Megan Neibert and Mickayla Neibert of Boston, Taylor Ball and Elijah Morton of Culpeper County, Paige Hamilton of Elkwood, Justus Whittington of Locust Grove, Lauren Ficklin and Emily Holden of Montross, Mitchel Hale of Ruther Glen, Amanda Hensen and Dylan Lewis of Spotsylvania County, and Abigayle Anderson, Taylor Hayes, Morgan Robinson and Austin Ward of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list; and Reilly Owen of Barboursville and Sarah Miller of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester.
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Brooke Hensen of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in health science and pre-physical therapy from Springfield College, Springfield, Mass.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Nicole Badami, Eleanor Cox, Megan Davis, Lydia Galloway, Eric Olson, Kyleigh Tierney, Caleb Underbakke and Mackenzie West of Stafford County; and Allison Cross of Zion Crossroads were named to the president’s list.
Kayla White of Fredericksburg; and Kaitlyn Dodson, Jacob Hakola, Brooke Nowak, Ashleigh Stewart, Lucas West and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
Nicole Bellucci of Culpeper County; McKenzie Girvan, Emily Kresho and Morgan Rigual of Fredericksburg; Jordan Mullikin of Spotsylvania County; and Gabriela Carlisle, Haley Meyer and Gabriela Vallejo of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Moziah Ferguson of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Ky.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–WHITEWATER
Awa Jawo of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Nicole Mae Ibinson of Fredericksburg recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. Ibinson earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. She also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying her to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hannah Vaught of Culpeper County, Sophie Thomas of Spotsylvania County and Rachel Good of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, N.C.
WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
Ashley Winner of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, Conn.
WINTHROP UNIVERSITY
Gabrielle Elizabeth Hull of Stafford County has received a Bachelor of Science in sport management from Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.
WOFFORD COLLEGE
Caroline Ponchock of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.
