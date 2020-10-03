 Skip to main content
College notes
College notes

BIOLA UNIVERSITY

Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Alison Hamlin and Kyleigh Richardson of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Georgia Southern University, Savannah, Ga.

REGENT UNIVERSITY

Julia Hammen of Stafford County earned an associate degree in Christian studies with high honors from Regent University, Virginia Beach.

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

Noah Mandel and Genevieve Ross of Spotsylvania County; and Jordan Ortiz and Katerina Picadas of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.

WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY

Grace Elizabeth Mamon of Stafford County; and Maxwell James Masaitis, Seren Reese McClain and Sydney Alexis Lea Tune of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list for the recently ended academic year at Washington and Lee University, Lexington.

WOFFORD COLLEGE

Caroline Quinn Ponchock of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting, cum laude, at Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.

