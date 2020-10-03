College notes

BIOLA UNIVERSITY
Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Alison Hamlin and Kyleigh Richardson of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Georgia Southern University, Savannah, Ga.
REGENT UNIVERSITY
Julia Hammen of Stafford County earned an associate degree in Christian studies with high honors from Regent University, Virginia Beach.
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Noah Mandel and Genevieve Ross of Spotsylvania County; and Jordan Ortiz and Katerina Picadas of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY
Grace Elizabeth Mamon of Stafford County; and Maxwell James Masaitis, Seren Reese McClain and Sydney Alexis Lea Tune of Spotsylvania County have been named to the president’s list for the recently ended academic year at Washington and Lee University, Lexington.
WOFFORD COLLEGE
Caroline Quinn Ponchock of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting, cum laude, at Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.
