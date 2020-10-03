College notes

BIOLA UNIVERSITY

Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Alison Hamlin and Kyleigh Richardson of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Georgia Southern University, Savannah, Ga.

REGENT UNIVERSITY

Julia Hammen of Stafford County earned an associate degree in Christian studies with high honors from Regent University, Virginia Beach.

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

Noah Mandel and Genevieve Ross of Spotsylvania County; and Jordan Ortiz and Katerina Picadas of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.

WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY